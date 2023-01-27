A/R: One suspect arrested for butchering man to death at Krofrom

The Ghana Police Service has announced that calm has been restored at Krofrom after the violent disturbance that occurred on Wednesday, January 25.

In a press release today, the Police said Nana Osei Gyeabour has been arrested as a suspect for his involvement in the violence that led to the death of one person.

“The Police have restored calm and arrested suspect Nana Osei Gyeabour alias Point, for his alledged involvement in violent disturbances which resulted in the death of one person at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region,” part of the police press release said.

Nana Osei Gyeabour in the company of some others attacked the deceased victim, Kwabena Azure, on January 25, and inflicted multiple machete wounds on him.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after he was rushed to the hospital

Following the death of the victim, a group of people believed to be friends of the deceased besieged the scene at Krofrom where the deceased was attacked and set the place ablaze.

The Ghana National Fire Service managed to put out the fire and the Police have since restored calm, law and order in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police say investigations are ongoing and officers are on a manhunt to get the remaining suspects who are on the run arrested to face justice.