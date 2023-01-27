DDEP: Gov’t not serious about making same sacrifice it is asking Ghanaians to do – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has hit out at government over what it says is the unwillingness to make sacrifices in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Delivering a lecture in the UK on Friday, January 27, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the government of not being serious about making the same sacrifice it is asking individual bondholders to make.

“I know that negotiations are taking place with the bondholders on the external side but not the same treatment on the domestic side.

“That is not the government that is serious about making the same sacrifices it is asking the people to do. And that is our concern with this Debt Restructuring program,” John Dramani Mahama said during his address at the Chatham House in the UK today.

The former President in his lecture also bemoaned how the 2023 Budget of government is going to increase the country’s debt.

According to him, at a time when Ghana is faced with an economic crisis, government shouldn’t be increasing Ghana’s debt.

“One would have thought that in this crisis you’re not going to increase your debt in this budget by 82 billion over last year. 2023 Budget has seen government’s expenditure increased by 82 billion over 2022,” Mahama said during his lecture.

The lecture among other things saw the former President discussing the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of the recent debt crisis that has compelled African countries including Ghana to seek debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework.

Ex-President Mahama at the lecture today shared with his audience his ideas and insights on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.

He also discussed priorities for regional integration and Africa's role and responsibilities in global economic governance.