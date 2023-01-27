Let’s all be interested in how Ghana is governed – Mahama urges Ghanaians

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has admonished the entire citizenry not to be apolitical.

According to him, it is important that every single Ghanaian show interest in how the country is governed for the benefit of everyone now and in the future.

“Everybody must be interested in how the nation is run, nobody should be apolitical,” John Dramani Mahama admonished Ghanaians during a lecture at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

He further bemoaned how the ruling government has collapsed the Ghanaian economy after he stabilised things during his time as president.

“When President Akufo-Addo came we had achieved economic stability. All they needed was to continue from there but unfortunately, this is where they have led us to,” John Dramani Mahama lamented.

The lecture was delivered on Friday, January 27, under the theme: "Africa's strategic priorities and global role".

The lecture among other things saw the former President discussing the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of the recent debt crisis that has compelled African countries including Ghana to seek debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework.

Ex-President Mahama at the lecture today shared with his audience his ideas and insights on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.

He also discussed priorities for regional integration and Africa's role and responsibilities in global economic governance.