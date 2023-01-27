Minority reshuffle: Muslims will support Bawumia as they’re not welcome in NDC – Koku Anyidoho

27.01.2023 LISTEN

Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has said the recent change in leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament, will bring about tribal, religious and ethnic divisions among the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the Atta Mills’ Institute Executive Director, changing the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who are both Muslims without replacing them with Muslims but rather non-Muslims, sends a certain signal to Muslims that the party does not want them.

Speaking on CTV’s Dwabre Mu, Friday, 27 January 2023, Mr Anyidoho indicated that the NDC party will now become a laughing stock for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He told co-host of the show, Hajia Bintu Saana that: “We have two Muslims, Haruna and Muntaka, two practicing Muslims. NDC has been mocking NPP, all the time that they don’t like Muslims.

“Now you remove the two Muslims, you didn’t bring another Muslim to replace them. Today, NPP people are laughing at us because we who claimed to like Muslims, have today sacked them.”

Mr Anyidoho indicated that the change was not good for the NDC party, as Muslims would rather turn to support the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the Vice-President, due to the party’s decision to remove the two leaders.

“So today, they’ll go to the Mosque and pray to Allah that NDC doesn’t like Muslims, so they resolve that from today, they’ll rather go where they will be celebrated as Muslims and then they’ll all go and support Bawumia.”

He added that: “The ethnic and religious dimension has already begun. Go to Tamale South, go to Asawase, aren’t you hearing the things that we’re all hearing. So the ethnic dimension, the religious dimension the tribal dimension has already kicked in.”

Source: classfmonline.com