I achieved economic stability for Ghana before NDC left power – Mahama

Former Ghana President, John Dramami Mahama has reiterated that President Akufo-Addo should be solely blamed for the economic crisis facing the country.

According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he achieved economic stability as president before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrestled power from him in the 2016 general elections.

Delivering a lecture in the United Kingdom on Friday, January 27, John Dramani Mahama stressed that unfortunately, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government have collapsed everything.

“When President Akufo-Addo came we had achieved economic stability. All they needed was to continue from there but unfortunately, this is where they have led us to,” John Dramani Mahama bemoaned during his address at the Chatham House, UK.

In his lecture, the former President bemoaned how his government did not speak more about their achievement despite perfuming very well.

He indicated that given another chance in the future, an NDC government will do more to let Ghanaians know about their success stories.

“We were not forceful in letting the people see what we had done, we assumed they would see. We did quite a lot.

“Maybe next time if we get the chance, our leaders should make it a point to let the people know what we have done,” John Dramani Mahama shared.