U/E/R: 40 youth to benefit from skill training in two Districts - NYA

The National Youth Authority (NYA) is set to offer skills training and starter packs to 40 young people in the STEP project in the Upper East Region.

It is against this backdrop that, two separate opening ceremonies have been organized to officially hand over the skills training kits to 40 young people and their trainers, 20 each in the Binduri and Pusiga Districts respectively in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region. The training covers fashion and design, hairdressing, cosmetology, and satellite installation.

The STEP project is in two parts of the trainers and tools for the beneficiaries fully funded by the NYA through the government of Ghana. It is being implemented in 30 out of the 261 Districts country-wide for a start.

In an interview with ModernGhana News at Binduri, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations and Programmes of the NYA Nelson Owusu-Ansah stated that the desire of President Nana Akufo-Addo is to empower the beneficiaries.

He indicated that government fully paid everything from start to finish including tools to start with after the training, to make life easier for them.

All they need, he added is to put themselves in readiness to learn with enthusiasm. Mr. Owusu-Ansah advised the trainers to give the beneficiaries all the skills they need to be versatile. He equally entreated the beneficiaries not to be selfish after their training but also help train others in their communities.

Regarding how they could ensure the success of the project, the Deputy CEO said monitoring and evaluation is a key component of every successful enterprise, and that has been incorporated in the design from the onset.

With their Regional and District offices countrywide, he indicated that they are good to go.

The District Chief Executives (DCEs) of Binduri and Pusiga, Ayinga Yakubu Abagre and Abdulai Zubeiru commended the government for the initiative and entreated the beneficiaries to take their training seriously and make judicious use of the tool in order to improve their living standards.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed the joy of being privileged to be among the chosen ones. They said they will seize the opportunity to better their lot, families and their communities.