“Our success story is based on professionalism, hard work and vast experience” – Adom Group boss

Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Adom Group of Companies, Dr. Bright Adom, has stated that his company’s success over the years, especially in 2022, is a result of the vast experience, professionalism, hard work, and dependability of his exceptional management teams.

“Together with the extraordinary and astute leadership of the Group CEO, Dr. Bright Adom, and the entire management, we pledge our unflinching support for this enviable growing Adom brand, and we will stay steadfast in our pursuit of being the top name in affordable housing in Ghana and beyond. We can confidently say with God’s grace and direction coupled with strong penchant for excellence Adom City Estate, the Group’s flagship brand, and its sister companies will continue to offer solutions, not promises, to all our cherished customers,” he said.

Dr. Adom’s remarks were contained in the Company’s statement for 2022 which was read at the annual thanksgiving service dubbed “Aseda Kese”.

He further thanked the company’s Board of Directors “for your guidance and advisory support and to you our cherished customers and stakeholders for your continuous belief in the brand which has necessitated our drive to excellence in the real estate/housing industry to become a household name in the provision of affordable housing in the country”

Dr. Bright Adom disclosed that he desires to see people have decent places they can call their homes and this vision can only be spearheaded by a dedicated team of workers hence his desire to see lots of people joining the various companies to help deliver on these set objectives.

“Currently, we have over 200 staff (Permanent& Casuals) and over 500 artisans and still counting. The vision is to employ more to help them also put food on the table for their families in these challenging times. This is our little contribution to reducing unemployment in Ghana,” he said.

Dr. Adom further affirmed his company’s commitment to building more affordable houses for Ghanaians to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

According to him, quality is important and cannot be compromised adding “we will pursue quality with affordability. That is where we have carved a niche for our brand in the industry”

“Our brand stands for quality, innovation, and leadership. That is our pledge!”, he said.

According to him, his company will provide Value for Money (VFM) & Added Value for Money (AVFM) which are critical and expedient to keep the Adom Brand ahead of its peers.

“We will continue to be a leader in affordable housing and break frontiers to provide affordable luxury houses, and apartments in specific locations in Ghana”

Dr Addom disclosed that Adom Heights, a subsidiary of his company will construct high-rise apartments at Achimota while Ace Heights will construct affordable luxury at Adenta Fafraha and other locations.

He further revealed that Adom City Estates, an award-winning company will continue its affordable housing projects in Tema Comm.25, Kutunse (DVLA), Apollonia, Kasoa etc.

“We will provide exceptional customer service to all our clients and pledge to deliver on our timelines to build trust and confidence in the brand.”