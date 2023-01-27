Accra: Five dead, 40 hospitalised after eating popular waakye at Oyibi

At least five people have reportedly died after eating a meal of rice and beans, popularly known as waakye, they bought from a food joint at Oyibi Bush Canteen Junction in Accra, Daily Graphic reports.

About 40 people were reportedly affected, out of which five, including a pregnant woman and a lotto vendor, died.

The victims including the waakye seller, popularly known as Yellow Sisi, and some of her family members were rushed to the Valley View Hospital, Oyibi Hospital, Dodowa Hospital and other facilities when they complained of severe stomach-ache after they had eaten the food last week Friday.

The Yellow Sisi Waakye joint is considered to be one of the popular food joints at Oyibi Bush Canteen.

Food joint

When the Daily Graphic team visited the area, it observed that the joint was quiet, and the kiosk locked. Some shops close to the food joint were also closed as it is believed that the shop owners who also patronised the food that day and suffered the side effects, were also said to be receiving treatment in the hospital.

Confirmation

When Daily Graphic followed up at the Valley View Hospital for confirmation, hospital officials did confirm the incident, indicating that a number of patients were rushed to the hospital in bad condition but “as of today, all the patients have been discharged an official said.

The Valley View Hospital Officials could not provide enough information as to the number of people who might have been affected but only indicated that the data from the hospital had been forwarded to the Kpone Katamanso District Hospital where further investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the problem.

Source: Daily Graphic