Effutu Municipal GES Directorate honours retirees

Retirees have been urged to take good care of themselves, exercise with caution, attend programmes selectively because not all invitations must be honoured, and ultimately ensure good health.

“You have successfully retired, it is a period to tell the whole world that you are resting,” Mrs Mabel Judith Micah, the Effutu Municipal Director of Education, said.

She was addressing a send-off ceremony organised by the Ghana Education Service (GES) Directorate for 16 teaching and non-teaching staff who retired in 2022 in the Municipality.

Each of them received a citation, gifts and undisclosed amount of money, while those with exceptional performance were presented with additional awards.

Mrs Micah wished them an enjoyable retirement as their service to Ghana made a big difference in the lives of the people.

The teaching profession and its related work focused on making a difference in society and that was what the retirees did, impacting the lives of learners.

“Those small things work together to make a big difference in the lives of others,” she said.

Mrs Micah commended them for the hard work and professionalism and said the GES would forever remember their dedication and accomplishments.

She expressed gratitude to all who supported the programme to make it memorable and prayed for God's blessings.

Mr Godfred Agbakplor, the Effutu Zonal Chairman of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), in a solidarity massage, applauded the retirees for playing a pivotal role in education to improve the human resource base of the country.

“The role of the educational worker is so crucial and sensitive that Ghana must begin to take realistic and practical steps towards incentivising them to give their all just as other sectors are enjoying,” he said.

“Data available point to the fact that when a worker enjoys good conditions of service, the worker retires with joy and that alone promotes longevity of life.”

“We want our teachers to always retire well and live longer so that we can continue to tap from their rich knowledge and expertise.”

Neenyi Kobina Ebo Ghartey who chaired the event on behalf of Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area, commended the retirees from grooming Ghana’s citizens and future leaders and asked for God's continued blessings in their future endeavours.

Mr Peter Joojo Owusu Panford, on behalf of the retirees, expressed appreciation to the Directorate for the honour and appealed for such events to be organised annually.

The Winneba Secondary School Choir and Don Bosco “A” JHS Choreography group entertained the gathering with songs and choreography displays.

GNA