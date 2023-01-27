New Minority Leaders visit Bagbin, thank him for his advice

The new Minority leadership have thanked the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for his advise to them.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and Kwame Agbodza paid a courtesy call on him at his residence on Thursday, January 26.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Kofi Buah said the visit formed part of their engagements.

He said “As part of these engagements, we visited the Speaker’s residence, just a courtesy call. We were warmly received. We also have benefited from his wise counsel. So we are very encouraged by it. We thanked him.”

When asked what specific advice Mr Bagbin gave the trio, the Ellembelle lawmaker answered “Our priority right now is to make sure we unite our caucus, that is so important to us.”

Their appointments have divided the front of the Minority.