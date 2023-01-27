First-ever Girl's Model School commissioned at Gomoa Benso to improve girl-child education

The first ever Girl's Model School to improve Girl-child Education in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region has been commissioned at Gomoa Benso with a call on parents to take advantage of the facility.

The 3-unit Classroom block which is fully furnished with dual desks, office, store and staff common room will serve Gomoa Aboso, Benso, Ekroful and Akropong No 2. Thus ABEA Girl's Model Junior High School.

Recounting the history behind the school, the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated that the idea for the establishment of the Girl's Model School was initiated by the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah to encourage more girls attain a height in the educational ladder.

The DCE noted that the MP being a female thought it right to establish a school that would create more opportunities for girls to access formal education adding the Member of Parliament took inspiration from the fact that Girls were performing better than Boys in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

"Am happy that the vision of Hon. Naana Eyiah has become a reality. The School has been handed over to the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

"This school is going to offer effective teaching and learning to students. It has what it takes to make teaching and learning more lively and has been placed in a conducive environment.

"It is our expectation that the ABEA Girl's Model Junior High School will produce high standard quality education to serve the purpose for which it was established," he stated.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive commended Nananom in the aforementioned communities for their support towards the realization of the project which is the first of its kind in the Gomoa Central District.

He pledged the Support of the MP and the District Assembly to ensure improvement in the standard of education and to initiate more child-friendly programmes to attract Girls to attend school.

The Queen Mother of Gomoa Aboso, Nana Ayereba II on behalf of Nananom in the 4 communities thanked Hon. Naana Eyiah for her high sense of knowledge and passion for Girl-child education by establishing the school in the vicinity.

"This school has come as a relief to us as Nananom because teenage pregnancy in Gomoa Central District is an eyesore in spite of all efforts being made to stop early sex among our girls.

"ABEA Girl's Model Junior High School is going to challenge every girl to aspire to soar higher in education and to improve individual skills and knowledge as well as to polish their God-given talents.

"It has been my desire to see our girls especially in these Four communities grow up financially so that they could use their knowledge and resources to support infrastructure development in ABEA," Nana Ayereba II stated.

The Queen Mother lauded the Member of Parliament for being a real model for females in her constituency adding she was empowering women in their various fields of choice.

Similarly, a 6-unit Classroom block with office, store and staff common room and another 3-unit classroom block has been commissioned for Gomoa Ayensuadze Presbyterian Basic School and Gomoa Oguaakrom-Nyakuadze D/A Basic School respectively. They facilities were to ease congestion in the classrooms.

The Gomoa Central District Director of the Ghana Education Service, Madam Theodora Abaloo who received the keys to the classroom blocks thanked Hon. Naana Eyiah and the DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for creating conducive environment for effective teaching and learning in the District. She assured that proper culture of maintenance would be carried out on them.

"It is worthy to note that we don't have a single school operating under tree, as we usually say, there is no school under tree in the Gomoa Central District and the Directorate is proud of this enviable record in the Central Region," the District Director stressed.

Among the DCE's entourage were the Presiding Member of Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson, the Gomoa Central District Coordinating Director Alhaji Abdul Rahim Musa, Gomoa Central District Director of Community Development, Mr. Bashirudeen Wahab Aidoo, the Officer In -Charge of Special Education at the Ghana Education Service ( GES), Madam Mabel Tsigbey and the Chairman of Finance and Administration of the Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Ernest Quarm.