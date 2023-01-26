Akim Swedru MP commissions new police station for Akim Aduasa community

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko commissioned a new Police Station for the Akim Aduasa community.

He handed over the fully furnished building to the Akim Oda Divisional Police Commander.

The building which has been constructed as part of efforts to improve security in the area would house the Ghana Police Service in the area.

“Security as a whole is not the preserve of government nor one person. It is a collective responsibility. As citizens we have the responsibility to contribute our quota in making our communities safe,” said Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko.

He added that “since I became your MP, we have initiated several projects to ensure the safety of constituents in the Akim Swedru constituency. This goes to demonstrate my willingness to improving security and safety in the constituency.”

To this end, he reaffirmed President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to empowering the Police with the requisite tools and facilities to deliver on its mandate.

He noted that the new edifice is indicative of the fact that collaborations between government and the Police Service could bring improved development to the communities.

He called on all the constituents to support their MP in seeing to the overall development of Akim Swedru.