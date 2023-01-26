U/E/R: NEDCo announces amnesty for customers to report meter anomalies in February

The Regional Manager of Upper East and North East of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Eugene Odoi Addo has advised customers to take advantage of NEDCo’s amnesty in the month of February to solve their electricity-related problems free of charge.

This was disclosed in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the Capital of the Upper East Region.

Mr. Addo stated that amnesty is a program designed to show love to their customers in the whole of February and to maintain a cordial relationship as well.

"All is not about sanctions but building fraternity and love. It is therefore an opportunity for customers to boldly step forward and NEDCo will track the problems such as customers who connect themselves illegally, tempered with their meters, transfer of meters without authorization, those issues can be solved once and for all so that customers can have peace of mind in the month of February," he said.

Mr. Addo indicated that the exercise is being carried out in collaboration with the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC).

He added that forms will be available in NEDCo and PURC offices in the catchment area as well as online.

He stressed that after the amnesty period, their task force will be deployed to inspect meters "and when you are cough, the sanctions will be applied."