James Town chieftaincy clash: Nineteen persons granted GHS50,000 bail each

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to 19 persons who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the James Town Chieftaincy riots.

The accused who were said to have taken part in vigilante activities, on January 15, this year, at Ngleshie Alata Palace, otherwise known as Mantse Agbonaa, were granted bail in the sum of GHC50,000 each with a surety each who are to be family members.

The 19 persons are Solomon Adjei Ayer, William Baah, Yaw Takyi, Musah Mutala, Promise Lamptey, Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah Afari, Benjamin Stephens, Acquah Marvin, Banabas Akwesi, Davis Williams, Agyekum Williams, Yakubu Anthony, Osmanu Fuseini, Emmanuel Akron, Fred Addae, Shadrack Tetteh, Ernest Mills, Logosu John and Samuel Agboyi.

The accused have been charged with prohibition of vigilante groups and activities, rioting with weapons, and causing unlawful damage.

They all denied the various charges.

During their first appearance before the court on January 16, 2023, Nii Dodoo and Nii Kofi Amponsah who are said to be 90 and 72 years respectively, were admitted to GH¢50, 000 bail each with two sureties each.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah has quashed the bench warrant it earlier issued for the arrest of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and Dr Albert Botchway who were said to be at large.

During proceedings today, the court noted that although the two were on the lists of the accused persons no charges had been preferred against them.

Lawyers for the accused persons repeated their bail application and the court obliged them.

The matter has therefore been adjourned to January 30.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong earlier told the Court about the protracted chieftaincy disputes between Nii Ahumah Kojo and Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, a self-styled chief, at the Jamestown Ngleshie paramountcy.

The prosecution said on January 15, 2023, Prince Quaye claimed he had a judgement from the Court, granting him access to the palace and contracted Dr Botchway to organise thugs for him to take over the Ngleshie Alata Palace, at James Town ( Mantse Agbona).

It said Dr Botchway recruited the accused persons and armed them with guns and cutlasses.

The accused person, clad in white T-shirts embossed with the picture of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and military-styled trousers, invaded the Ngleshie Alata Community at James Town without any reason.

