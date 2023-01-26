Akufo-Addo appoints Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff

26.01.2023 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe as Chief of Air Staff.

The appointment took effect today Thursday 26th January 2023.

The President made the appointment in consultation with the Council of State, pursuant to the Provision of Article 212 of the Constitution.

This follows the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces of his predecessor Air Vice Marshal Frank Hansosn.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin said “President Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to the former Chief of Air Staff for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Ared Forces and to the nation and wished home well in his retirement.”

Read full statement below: