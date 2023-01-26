I've never been on social media; any account, post in my name is fake – Haruna Iddrisu

Tamale South MP, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddrisu has described all social media accounts bearing his name as fake.

In a press release, the MP has urged the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as the general public to treat posts on social media accounts bearing his name with contempt.

The release has been issued after some accounts on Facebook and Twitter purporting to be Haruna Iddrisu made posts to react his removal as the Minority Leader in Parliament.

“My attention has been drawn to information circulating on social media, particularly on Facebook and Twitter, purporting to be emanating from me and using my image to issue series of statements in my name.

“For the record, I wish to state that the said Facebook and Twitter Accounts do not belong to me and that I have never owned a Facebook or Twitter Account neither have I caused any such Account to be opened and operated in my name,” parts of a release from Haruna Iddrisu said on Thursday, January 26.

The Tamale South MP added, “I therefore entreat the general public, particularly the rank and file of our great NDC Party, to ignore the posts with the contempt they deserve. The creation of the Accounts and the posts therein are mere attempts by detractors to sow seeds of discontent within the hierarchy of the Party and to smear my person but they shall definitely FAIL. I have no doubt that the truth will always prevail.”