Stomach journalist Ben Ephson is a big joke of a pollster; his attempt to draw Mahama into NDC's reshuffle is sickening – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lambasted renowned pollster, Ben Ephson over what he says is the attempt to draw John Dramani Mahama into the latest National Democratic Congress (NDC) controversy over its reshuffle.

What can be termed as an unfortunate attack on Ben Ephson comes after the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper alleged that NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and ex-President Mahama are behind the change in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

Asked to share his thought on the claim during an interview with Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Sam George got angry and tore Ben Ephson apart.

He described Mr. Ephson as a joke of a pollster, insisting that he has no credibility.

He added that his analysis has always fallen flat and cannot be taken seriously.

“With respect to your listeners, with the greatest of respect, anytime you call me for an interview don’t bring in a joker like Ben Ephson. He is a big joker. He sits in the comfort of his room, you pay him and he produces polls.

“He has done it to me. Every time I have gone into an election because I have refused to pay, he’s always done polls against me. I’m saying this to you, I’m saying Ben Ephson is a joke of a pollster. Tell him I said so,” Sam George said.

The Ningo Prampram MP added, “We are having a serious conversation, don’t bring in a joke. What does he know about the NDC? When did he give you a credible poll?”

According to Sam George, the attempt to draw John Dramani Mahama into the controversy of the NDC’s reshuffle of the Minority’s leadership in Parliament is sickening and holds no water.

“The attempt to draw John Mahama into this is sickening, it’s disgusting and is unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a senior journalist in this country. These are the characters that make people say journalists only think about their stomachs,” Sam George shared.

Moving forward, Sam George is hoping that the Council of Elders of the NDC will step in to resolve the reshuffle agitations that could divide the Minority in Parliament.