Domestic Debt Exchange will result in continuous deliberate economic mismanagement – Prof. Bokpin

Prof. Ransford Alufa Bokpin, economic lecturer at University of Ghana Business School

Renowned Ghanaian economist and professor of finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Ransford Alufa Bokpin has bemoaned the negative impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme if allowed in its current form.

The experienced economist, although admitted the programme may help the country to a certain extent achieve debt sustainability, he noted that the programme shouldn’t be implemented in its current form.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Economic Governance Platform (EGP) at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences on Thursday, January 26, Prof. Bokpin averred that the DDEP will worsen the frequent deliberate mismanagement of the country's economy.

According to him, the programme is estimated to generate approximately GHS117 billion Ghana cedis each year, meaning the country will probably regain some strength in the financial space.

However, the economic lecturer asserted that the government cannot be trusted to manage such money since it is known for misusing funds.

“The government may generate GHS 117 billion from creditors through the Domestic Debt Exchange Program each year.

“The programme will be helpful in structuring the country’s economy. However, if it is allowed to be implemented like this, many people will run into politics to amass themselves with illegitimate wealth and soon bring the country back to a debt crisis,” he said.

“By then, the government of the day will run back to reintroduce the programme (DDEP) and use it as an escape route for their actions, which will only make innocent Ghanaians suffer,” he added.

To him, the government is not being truthful about its claims that the DDEP is the only solution to the economic crisis.

He proposed a fiscal and expenditure readjustment to deal with the current crisis.

Meanwhile, the Individual Bond-Holders Forum has published a report noting that fiscal readjustment and expenditure alone will give the country over GHS 100 billion each year, which can be more useful to government’s effort in restoring the economy without DDEP.