Demonic autocratic Nebuchadnezzar-like rule of Asiedu-Nketia can keep NDC in opposition – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has accused party chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia of executing his role in a demonic autocratic Nebuchadnezzar-like manner.

In a post on social media, he said the rule of Asiedu Nketia is likely to cause the defeat of the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

He argues that the imposition of new leaders on the Minority in Parliament is not the best.

“Honestly, since 1992, no Chairman/Leader has wickedly unleashed such apocalyptic mayhem on the NDC as Asiedu-Nketiah has. A.A. Munufie/Issifu Ali, Obed Asamoah, Kwabena Adjei, Kofi Portuphy, Ofosu-Ampofo; none of them destroyed the NDC. Mosquito has sucked the blood of NDC.

“After the NDC’s defeat in 2000, we went to Congress @ Trade Fair (I was there), to adopt our new constitution which BARRED Imposition of people to occupy positions in the party,” Koku Anyidoho said on Twitter during a series of posts.

The dismissed NDC member added, “Why do we vote at all levels and then Impose Leaders on MPs? Why shd they not vote for their Leaders? Inter alia, the imposition of people to lead the NDC at various levels, was a key causal factor to our defeat in 2000.

“What is happening under the demonic autocratic Nebuchadnezzar-like rule of Asiedu-Nketiah can allow history to repeat itself again ooo! My muf no be gun. Ayoo.”

Following the reactions after the change in the leadership in Parliament, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said he has been vindicated over his numerous advice to the party never to elect Johnson Asiedu Nketia as chairman.