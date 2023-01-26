If we win power, is this how decisions will be taken? – Muntaka questions NDC leadership over reshuffle

Asawase Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must sit up as a party and work together ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Unhappy with the decision by the NDC led by its chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia to reshuffle the leadership of the Minority in Parliament, Muntaka at a press conference on Thursday questioned if this is how decisions will be taken if the party comes to power in 2025.

The MP who has been removed as the Minority Chief Whip noted that they were not consulted regarding the changes in the leadership of the House.

He asked, “If we win power is this how decisions will be taken?”

During the press conference, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka mounted a strong rejection of the shakeup in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament, insisting that if letters were not written to appoint him and the others, then a letter cannot be written to strip them of their leadership roles.

“If you cannot write a letter to appoint, how can you write to disappoint?

“We don’t want to create enmity among us unnecessarily, we believe that the right process should be followed.

“If the right process is followed, we will be happy and thank them for the opportunity to serve,” Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka told the press in Parliament.

Amid the controversy that has come up after news of the reshuffle came to light, a meeting has been scheduled between the leadership of the NDC and the Minority caucus in Parliament.

That meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 31, to address the concerns of all parties.