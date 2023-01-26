E/R: Man knocked down by car at Koforidua, left in a pool of blood to die

There has been a hit-and-run incident at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, leading to the death of a man.

The driver after hitting the yet-to-be-identified man sped off and left him in a pool of blood.

Unfortunately, the man died before help came.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 26.

The deceased was found in a pool of blood with bruises and several head injuries at Abriwa-Nkwanta Oyoko Road near S.D.A Training College School Park.

After the issue was reported, officers from NADMO Municipal Secretariat led by the Municipal Director Mr. Herbert Danso proceeded to the scene.

They were joined by personnel from the Municipal Police Command to convey the body of the deceased to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

Initial investigations have revealed that the victim of the hit-and-run may be mentally unstable.