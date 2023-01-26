A/R: One person dead after trotro runs into traders at Suame Roundabout

There is an accident at Suame Roundabout in the Ashanti Region which has led to the death of one person.

According to the information gathered, the accident occurred on Thursday morning.

An eyewitness report indicates that the accident occurred when a commercial vehicle with Registration number AS 3987-13 veered off the road and run over some traders who were selling along the road.

Unfortunately, three traders sustained various injuries.

They were rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after.

Narrating what happened, an eyewitness who identified himself as Kofi Richard said the trotro vehicle was full of passengers moving from Pankrono to Kejetia when the accident happened.

“Upon getting to the Suame Roundabout, the car veered off and crashed three traders.

“One of the women believed to be in her middle 40s was trapped under the car for close to 20 minutes before she was rescued and sent to Tafo Government Hospital.

“She was, however, pronounced dead by health officials few minutes after getting to the hospital,” the eyewitness narrated.

Meanwhile, the two other victims are currently at the hospital and responding to treatment.

Checks have revealed that the driver of the trotro has been arrested by the Suame Divisional Police Command.