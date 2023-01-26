Kumasi gang butchers man to avenge colleague

A 30-year-old man popularly known as "Candy" has been attacked with cutlass by a gang at Krofrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Patrick Kwame Frimpong, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the victim was butchered multiple times by the gang.

He was rushed to a private hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Frimpong said the gang allegedly attacked and killed "Candy" in retaliation for his involvement in an attack on their colleague exactly a year yesterday.

The police, he said, has arrested two of the gang members and keeping them in custody to assist with investigations.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

