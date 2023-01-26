Car crashes into Kumasi traders at Suame; one killed

One person has been killed after a commercial vehicle crashed into some traders at the Suame roundabout in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Two others are also in critical condition following the accident that occurred around 5:30 am today, January 26, 2023.

The trotro car with registration number AS 3987 -13 was heading from Suame towards Kejetia when it veered off the road and crashed into the traders.

The victims were rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital but one of them was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car has been arrested by the Suame Divisional Police Command.

