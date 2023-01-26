Ato Forson acceps minority leader appointment

The former Minority Spokesperson on Finance in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed gratitude to the leadership of the NDC for appointing him the new leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

The Ajumako Eyan Essiam legislator said he is humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the gallant NDC caucus.

In a statement shared by the new Minority Leader, he revealed having already engaged his successor and senior colleague, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, in a fruitful conversation.

“My dear friends, I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament,” he noted.

He continues, “I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me.

“I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity”

He added, “I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party's leadership.“

On what will be his goal, he said, “as a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.

“I have no doubt that with your support we shall succeed.May God bless our efforts."

On Tuesday, January 24, the opposition party, in an official letter, informed the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin about some changes in its leadership in Parliament.

In the letter, the Ranking Member on Finance Committee of Parliament, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is taking over from Mr. Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

The Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has also been replaced with Mr. Kwame Agbodza.

The matter has caused division among the NDC MPs in Parliament with 60 members signed a petition to reverse the decision of the Party leadership.