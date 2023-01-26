Let’s close ranks, work together to meet expectations of struggling Ghanaians — Governs Agbodza to rebel NDC MPs

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza

26.01.2023 LISTEN

The new Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza has indicated that all legitimate concerns raised by colleague Members of Parliament after the party reshuffled the leadership in Parliament have been duly acknowledged.

In a statement, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu has called for unity among party leadership and the Minority Caucus to ensure the NDC is placed in a better position to rescue Ghanaians from hardships being suffered under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“Let's close ranks and work together to meet the expectations of the struggling Ghanaian people being suffocated by the cruel and corrupt Akufo-Addo government,” Kwame Governs Agbodza shared.

He confirms that the newly appointed leadership has held a cordial and fruitful meeting with Hon. Haruna Iddrisu this morning.

A meeting has been scheduled this morning between leadership and party executives at the party headquarters.

Meanwhile, the party leadership led by the National Chairman has agreed to meet the entire Minority caucus on Tuesday next week, specifically on January, 31.

Kwame Governs Agbodza adds that the new leadership of the Minority in Parliament is all committed to party unity and respect for the Caucus.