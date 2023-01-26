I will represent the collective goals of Minority with dedication, integrity – Ato Forson assures

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has accepted his appointment as the new Minority Leader in Parliament.

In a short statement, the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance says he is humbled to have been chosen to lead the illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament.

“I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me.

“I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party, and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said in his statement.

In an assurance, the MP stressed that he is ready to serve with a high level of dedication and integrity.

“As leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.

“I have no doubt that with your support we shall succeed,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson added.

Meanwhile, he has confirmed that he has held fruitful conversations with outgoing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

He commends the Tamale South MP for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by the NDC leadership.