S/R: Man who broke into District Commander’s home, turns himself into Police arrested

A thief who allegedly broke into the residence of the District Police Commander of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba to steal his household items has been arrested with the stolen items found in his room.

The alleged thief, one Kwabena John, on Sunday, 18th December, 2022, invaded the commander’s room while he was away at work, to steal his flat screen TV and other items including his carpet.

The suspect is believed to have taken advantage of the quiet nature of the police bungalow to raid the home.

According to reports, the suspect raided a nearby house occupied by one Mr Mohammed aka Doctor where he stole another flat screen TV and other items.

The police in Sawla after investigations arrested the suspect, who is alleged to be a notorious thief in Sawla.

Mr Mohammed, after he found out his items were stolen suspected Kwabena John and took it upon himself to go in search of him.

But after noticing his life was in danger, the suspect, went to report himself to the Police.

The Police during investigations noticed that he was the suspect they were looking for and so sent him to his house for a search and found the stolen items of the Police Commander and those of others in his room.

He will soon be arraigned.

