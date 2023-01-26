National Cathedral: How can a personal project be turned into a national agenda? – Ablakwa quizzes

For the umpteenth time, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, sees no reason why the country is supposed to be sponsoring the national cathedral project.

The MP noted that the building of a cathedral was President Akufo-Addo’s promise to God for an electoral victory, and as such he should have sponsored it himself.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ Upfront show on Wednesday, January 25, the outspoken legislator said the government has been deceiving Ghanaians about the project.

According to him, he finds it very difficult to comprehend how a project that is not captured in any of the NPP manifestos or campaign promises becomes a national agenda.

"Leadership, right from conception, was deceptive and not honest with us.

"How can a project which is presented as a personal project which is not captured in the NPP manifesto be smuggled into the national agenda?" he quizzed.

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa also claimed that the country, according to the Finance Minister’s account before the 8-member ad hoc committee, has spent close to 58 million dollars on the cathedral, which is still at foundation level.

He earlier noted that the country will rather use almost a billion dollars for the project, looking at the level the 58 million dollars has taken it to.

"We were told by the Finance Minister that the project would cost $100 million, but then the figure rose to $150 million. The Chairman, Opoku Onyinah, later mentioned $200 million, but now, based on fresh documents, I have realized the project is going to cost the Ghanaian taxpayer about $1 billion," he told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Accra-based Citi TV.

The legislator stressed, "The same amount former president Mahama used to set up the Ghana Gas Project, which is earning us about $400 million a year."