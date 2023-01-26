2022 BECE: WAEC cancels entire results of 75 mobile phone candidates

Some 75 students, out of whom two are private candidates have had their entire results cancelled.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) noted that the students breached the examination rules and sneaked into the halls mobile phones.

This was contained in an official statement announcing the release of the 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25.

"Cancellation of the Entire Results of 73 school candidates and 2 private candidates for the offence of bringing mobile phones into the examination hall," said part of the statement signed by Rev. Victor Brew, Head of Legal Affairs at the National Office.

Meanwhile, the entire results of some 11 students have been withheld pending investigations into an alleged examination malpractice, which may be released or cancelled afterwards.

WAEC says the decision was made "following the completion of investigations carried out into some of the cases of examination malpractice detected during the conduct of the examinations, the 33rd Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for the BECE, 2022, held on January 24, 2023."

Students who wish to check their provisional results, according to WAEC, can do so by visiting their official website, www.waecgh.org.