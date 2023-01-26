2022 BECE results out

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

A statement issued by the examination council on its social media handles noted that the results can be accessed via its official website, www.waecgh.org.

"The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the BECE for both School and Private Candidates, 2022," a portion of the statement reads.

It adds, "The Council will dispatch the results of school candidates to their respective schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors of Education. The results for Private Candidates can be assessed at the Council's website, www.waecgh.org. School candidates who so desire may also access their results online at the Council's website."

However, some students will not be able to access their results due to outright cancellation or results withheld.

"Cancellation of the Subject Results of 416 school candidates and 3 private candidates for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates," said WAEC.

It adds, "Withholding of Subject Results of 38 school candidates pending conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice."

The council has also cancelled the entire results of 73 school candidates and two private candidates for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.

Also, it has withheld the entire results of 11 school candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.

Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 40 schools in certain subjects, according to WAEC, are under scrutiny.

"The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations," the statement from WAEC said.

WAEC caution stakeholders, particularly parents and students, that they should be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade or change results for a fee.

"Because WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated," the statement emphasised.