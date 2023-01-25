NDC MPs split heads over Minority leadership changes

It appears all is not well among the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament following the decision by the party to reshuffle its leadership in the lawmaking house.

The Minority MPs are divided with some 44 MPs signing a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.

However, some 77 MPs have also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.

According to reports, the 77 MPs believe that Dr. Ato Forson and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah are politically astute and have the quality to lead the party in Parliament.

The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, replaced Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader. Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi was also replaced with MP for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi-Buah while Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak was also replaced by Governs Kwame Agbodza.

The decision by the party has caused rancour among some party supporters in Tamale South in the Northern Region and Asawase in the Ashanti region. The irate supporters have called on the party to reverse the decision and reinstate both Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak.

Meanwhile, the NDC has justified the shake-up in its leadership in Parliament despite criticisms from its own members. The party said the decision is apt and works best for collective other than individual interests.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey while speaking on Eyewitness News discredited such assertions insisting that those who mattered were contacted for the necessary inputs.

“This decision was taken after wide consultation. If you look at the apex leadership of the party, that consultation was done. In terms of parliamentary, the group that is widely consulted, that consultation has been done.”

“What needed to be done about this reshuffling was done and the people duly consulted. All the key leaders have been consulted. The former President, Mahama was consulted, and his views were duly reflected. The new and old leaders were informed and consulted”, he emphasized.

