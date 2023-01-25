Ato Forson, Agbodza and Kofi Buah will succeed but will falter too — Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President & CEO at IMANI, Franklin Cudjoe has released a short statement on the shakeup in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

The NDC has written to the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin of changes made to the leadership of the party in the House.

Notable among the changes is the decision to make Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson the new Minority Leader in Parliament.

The MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency is taking the place of Tamale South lawmaker Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the leadership of the NDC led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the move is the best for the party since the debate of the 2024 general elections will be on the economy.

After monitoring the blowback from the shakeup, Franklin Cudjoe has shared that while the outgoing leadership of the Minority did an outstanding job, he believes the new leadership will also succeed.

He, however, notes that new Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and the new leadership will not be immune to mistakes.

“I have followed the fallout from the change in Minority leadership and I must admit both sides, for and against the decision of the executive leadership of the NDC party, make compelling arguments. In fact, I have to admit that Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, Hon. Muntaka and Hon. Avedzi have not only cleverly shepherded their colleague MPs to provide distinctively knowledgeable opposition to the government, but have also dignified their respective roles to almost being peerless.

"And it was from such rarity in quality leadership that birthed the current leadership in Hon. Ato Forson, Hon. Agbodza and Hon. Buah. These 'new' made men will succeed, but they will falter too,” Franklin Cudjoe posted in a statement on Facebook.

In his statement, Franklin Cudjoe notes that the NDC must unite the Minority in Parliament especially since the new leadership will fall on the outgoing leadership in the event of crisis moments.

He further stresses that for the NDC to be a viable alternative to the current economic atrophy, the party must be united.