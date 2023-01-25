Over 90 NDC MPs sign petition demanding reversal of reshuffle in Minority’s leadership in Parliament

Some 91 Members of Parliament representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are unhappy about the party’s decision to reshuffle the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

From information gathered from multiple sources, over 90 Members of Parliament are demanding that the National Executives of the party reverse the reshuffle.

The NDC has written to the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin of changes made to the leadership of the party in the House.

Notable among the changes is the decision to make Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson the new Minority Leader in Parliament.

The MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency is taking the place of Tamale South lawmaker Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the leadership of the NDC led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the move is the best for the party since the debate of the 2024 general elections will be on the economy.

Amid the controversy and misunderstanding the reshuffle has created, 91 NDC MPs are now demanding that the decision be reversed for proper consultation to be done.

Reacting to the latest development, former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho says it is positive defiance from the MPs.

“Oyiwa!!! 91 NDC MPs have already signed a petition asking for a reversal of the obnoxious and ill-intentioned decision by Asiedu-Nketiah & John Dramani Mahama signed by Fiifi Kwetey. Positive Defiance,” Koku Anyidoho posted on Twitter on Wednesday evening.