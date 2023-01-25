Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Owusu Afriyie and Napo battle for overall best minister award

The third edition of the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Awards, organised by Big Events Ghana, has nominated two NPP flagbearer hopefuls in the most prestigious categories.

The Board has shortlisted Hon. John Alan Kyerematen, former Minister for Trade and Industry; Hon. Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former Minister of Food and Agriculture; and Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, for Ghana's Minister of the Year award in the 2021 and 2022 category.

The winner among the three will be given the coveted and enviable crown of Ghana's Best Minister for the aforementioned period.

According to Big Events Ghana, the ceremony kicks off in February at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, where some five ministers will be honoured for their outstanding services to the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie and Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, whose services have been recognized, are vying to lead the NPP and become Ghana’s next president after 2024.

They both resigned after serving in both terms of the current administration in their respective ministries a few weeks ago.