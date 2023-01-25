Court orders arrest of two in $100,000 gold scam case

The Court presided over by Mrs Samuel Bright Acquah issued a bench warrant when prosecution led by Inspector Wisdom Alorwu had prayed for it.

When the matter was called before the Court, the two accused persons namely Yahaya Bin Yahaya and Ibrahim Ba, were absent.

Meanwhile, two other accused persons, Iddrisu Yakubu and Zongo Yakuoba, are said to be at large.

The four accused persons were alleged to collected $100,000 from one Llyod Beckford under the pretext of supplying him 50 kg of gold but failed.

The accused persons have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

Prosecution therefore prayed the Court for a bench warrant, saying he personally informed the accused persons and informed them about the court date.

The case’s facts as seen by the GNA indicated that the complainant is a financial consultant at Cantonments, Accra.

Accused persons Yahaya Bin Yahaya and Ibrahim B Town are businessmen and electronic engineers, respectively. The two accused persons also reside at Accra Nii and East Legon, respectively.

In 2021, the complainant came to Ghana to transact a gold business and met Yahaya Bin Yahaya, and they became friends, and they started communicating.

The complainant left Ghana and returned in the month of May 2022 where Yahaya and Ibrahim met him and assisted him to buy a kilogramme of gold and exported same successfully.

In the same year month, Yahaya and Ibrahim conspired with Yakubu and Zongo Yacouba now at large to collect $100,000 from the complainant under the pretext of supplying him 50 kg of gold for export.

The accused persons after collecting the money began playing “hide and seek” with the complainant.

On August 6, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and Yahaya and Ibrahim were arrested.

Police say Yakubu and Yacouba are said to be at large, and efforts were being made to get them arrested.

GNA