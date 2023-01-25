Shakeup in the leadership of NDC in parliament not to target any individual – Fiifi Kwettey

NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Kwettey

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwettey has reacted to allegations that the party leadership targeted certain individuals in its reshuffle of leadership in Parliament.

Speaking to Joy FM, Mr. Kwettey rubbished the claims insisting that there is more to the reshuffle.

According to him, the move among other things is to well-position the NDC to deal with issues ahead of the 2024 general elections to have a better chance of ousting the ruling New Patriotic Party government.

“Leadership of the parliamentary caucus is chosen by the leadership of the party.

“The reasons for the removal of the leaders are more than the reasons being put out there.

“If you become too predictable, your opponent can have their ways of reading you.

“It's unfortunate for people to think this is to target certain individuals,” Fiifi Kwettey said.

A letter from the NDC to the Speaker of Parliament went viral on social and traditional media on Tuesday.

In the letter, the NDC informed Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin of its decision to change the face of its leadership in Parliament.

Notable among the changes is the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader in Parliament.

He has been replaced by the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.