We are already engaging Deloitte to commence statutory audit – National Cathedral Secretariat

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah

The National Cathedral Secretariat has held a meeting to discuss what it describes as the general misunderstanding that has characterised the project.

At the meeting held on Monday, January 23, the Board of Trustees acknowledged that there is a misunderstanding about whether it is the state that is fully funding the construction of the National Cathedral or not.

It also discussed the general impression being created that the National Cathedral project is not being executed with the expected high Christian standards of integrity, transparency and accountability.

In response to these developments, the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana, at its meeting said it welcomes a decision by Parliament to appoint an independent auditor to review all issues concerning the award of contracts, procurement, construction works and financial operations of the National Cathedral project so far.

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat says it has already engaged ‘Deloitte’ to commence a normal statutory audit.

“The Board is already in discussions to engage Deloitte, which accepted to be the auditors when the National Cathedral was registered, to commence the normal statutory audit,” parts of a release issued by the National Cathedral Secretariat after its meeting on Monday said.

The release signed by the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah also noted that “it is the hope and trust of the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana that once these nagging issues are satisfactorily dealt with, the public interest and confidence in the project would be restored rekindled to enable the citizenry to contribute generously to complete the Cathedral to the glory of God.”