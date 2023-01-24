I will forever serve my country – Haruna Iddrisu speaks after losing his position as Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South

24.01.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has broken his silence after being affected by a massive shake-up in the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

On Tuesday, January 24, the leadership of the NDC in an official letter informed the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin about some changes to its leadership in Parliament.

The changes directed the Ranking Member on Finance in Parliament, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson to take over from Mr. Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

The Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has also been replaced with Mr. Kwame Agbodza.

In reaction, the immediate past Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in a tweet sighted by Modernghana News, did not challenge the move, which according to the party's chairman Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah forms part of the party’s reorganization exercise.

As expected, the experienced legislator promised to continue to serve his country at all times irrespective of his removal from his position.

"Never let a wishbone grow where a backbone should be.

"I will, and forever serve my country," he tweeted on January 24.