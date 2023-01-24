2024 elections debate will be on economy so we need to put our best foot forward – Asiedu Nketiah justifies Minority leadership reshuffle

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has clarified that the latest changes made in the party’s leadership are not out of hatred for any member.

He stated that the new development is part of the party’s reorganisation exercise, which started a year ago.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah claimed while speaking on Accra-based Star FM’s Midday News that the move will reposition the party’s parliamentary caucus in terms of economic debates ahead of the 2024 general elections.

"It is the continuation of our reorganisation exercise to reposition the party for the 2024 elections. So, it’s the continuation of the process which was started a year earlier, from branches through to constituency to regional and national. We’ve now come to the reorganization on the form in Parliament," he is quoted by Pulse Ghana as having said.

He further explained, "The thinking is that going into 2024, the debate is going to be principally on the economy, and so we need to put our best foot forward so we can match the NPP in that area. That’s why we chose Ato Forson to lead the charge as Minority leader and then Armah Kofi Boah, our expert in energy, which is also going to feature prominently, and then Kwame Agbodza is our person on infrastructure."

According to the party’s chairman, they "will continue to move forward with our proposal in revamping the economy and hoping to attract the attention of the nation that we offer a better alternative to what we are seeing in the government now. So, the battle will continue, except that the key players have changed positions. So, we are not going to relent in making NDC the better alternative."

On Tuesday, January 24, the opposition party announced some changes in its leadership in Parliament.

The Ranking Member on Finance, Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is taking over from Mr. Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

The Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has also been replaced with Mr. Kwame Agbodza.