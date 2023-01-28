Ashanti Chiefs commend GAMA/GKMA project extension

28.01.2023 LISTEN

The Coordinator of the GAMA/GKMA Sanitation and Water Project, Ing. George Asiedu said at Oyerepa FM in Kumasi they have extended the project to other districts in the Ashanti Region.

Following this, some chiefs have applauded government for the move.

The chiefs are Denansehene Nana Atonsa Yiadom II in the Afigya Kwabre South District who doubles as the Asantehene's Atenehene and Nana Kofi Awiah III, Chief of Soko, a town in the Afigya Kwabre North District of Ashanti Region.

In exclusive separate interviews with this reporter, Otumfuo Atenehene Nana Atonsa Yiadom II expressed his gratitude to the government for extending sanitation projects to other districts in the Ashanti Region.

He observed that the move would help the selected districts to tackle the sanitation challenge holistically.

He noted that since cleanliness is next to godliness, traditional authorities fully support government to achieve the aim of the project.

"Our forefathers lived longer and healthy because they took sanitation and environmental issues as their priority in their daily activities," Nana Atonsa Yiadom II.

He passionately appealed to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the project implementers to extend the project to other parts of the country to benefit all.

Nana Atonsa Yiadom II was hopeful that the beneficiary districts would cooperate with the staff of GAMA/GKMA to achieve their goals.

On his part, Nana Kofi Awiah III, chief of Soko expressed joy for the project extension being funded by the Word Bank, indicating that the project would help communities to practice proper sanitation.

Commenting further on the project extension, the Project Coordinator, Ing George Asiedu noted that the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and Parliament have approved the extension of the household's toilet projects to other districts in the Ashanti Region.

He mentioned places like Abuakwa ( Atwima Nwabiagya South District), Afigya Kwabre South and North Districts, Bekwai (Bekwai Municipality). He urged residents in those districts to register for the GAMA/GKMA bio-digester toilet facilities.