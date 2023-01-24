Afenyo Markin organizes free eye screening in Winneba

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwame Afenyo Markin has organised a free eye medical screening for his constituents.

The weeklong exercise which started on 23rd January, 2023 is expected to screen people for cataracts and other eye-related diseases.

The free screening will also give an opportunity to those with complicated cases to be treated or operated upon at a cost to the MP at a major hospital.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, a member of the medical team, an Optometric Nurse at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Joana Serwah Afrifa hinted that even though their focus was on cataracts, issues like pressure at the back of the eye (Glaucoma), allergic cornage, watery eyes, especially the aged were checked.

She noted that all the stages of the exercise are free, however people with cases beyond the screening are referred for further attention.

Madam Joana Afrifa called on Ghanaians to go for regular check-ups. She urged the public not to be scared about the amount involved when they visit the hospitals, adding that their sight is more precious than money.

The twelve-member medical team will move from one community to the other each day till Saturday 28.