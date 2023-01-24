Ablakwa commends Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba for kicking against National Cathedral project

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to news that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba have kicked against the National Cathedral Project.

According to the parliamentarian who has become a crusader against the Cathedral project, the two renowned men of God must be commended for displaying patriotism.

“Profound commendations to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba for their principled and patriotic position on the scandal-dominated National Cathedral project. Exemplary Christ-like leadership, wisdom & integrity worthy of high praise,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in a post on Twitter.

A memo that has become available to the media reveals that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba are not only requesting the suspension of the National Cathedral Project but also want an independent audit of the project.

“That in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognised accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral.

“Auditors will also audit the overall cost of the project. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of activities of the Board of Trustees,” excerpts of the memo said.

It added, “That current activities advancing the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral shall be deferred until the atmospherics in Ghana are improved and the audit of the Cathedral account is done.”