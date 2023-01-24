We are working with AVAT to review contract for supply of Janssen vaccines - MoH

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a release to explain why it is yet to receive already paid-for Coronavirus vaccines from the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) protocol.

In the latest Auditor-General’s Report, it said it noted that the Ministry of Health on behalf of the Government of Ghana paid an amount of US$120,192,379.80 to UNICEF/AVAT for the supply of vaccines.

However, 5,109,600.00 doses of vaccines valued at US$38,322,000.00 were supplied to the National Cold Room leaving a difference of US$81,870,379.80 with UNICEF/AVAT.

The Auditor-General in its report recommended that the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health should renegotiate with UNICEF/AVAT to recover the outstanding amount.

Today, the Ministry of Health has explained that the remainder of the vaccines were not delivered because of some challenges.

“Due to the unexpected hesitancy, cold chain storage challenges, spontaneous donations as well as manufacturer's storage difficulties, the Ministry in June, 2022, was compelled to agree on a delivery schedule for the remaining 11,052 million doses to be delivered from June to December, 2022. According to the schedule, 1.6million doses were to be delivered from June to December, 2022 to complete the allocation,” part of a release from the MoH said on Tuesday, January 24.

While confirming that it has received the June allocation which was delivered in January 2023, the Ministry of Health says it is working with AVAT for a possible review of the contract.

“In the meantime, the Ministry continues to work with the AVAT for a possible review of the contract, and would want to assure the public of our commitment to work in the supreme interest of the public,” the MoH release noted.

Below is a copy of the release: