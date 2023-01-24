Sehwi: Driver found dead in River Tano three days after leaving home

A mother and his children have been left to struggle on their own after the breadwinner took his own life.

The father has been found dead in River Tano at Sehwi Nsawora in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

The 45-year-old man identified as Philip Asante left home last week to attend to nature's call.

Shortly after leaving, he is reported to have called his wife, Christiana Asante, and emotionally told her to take care of their children.

Immediately after the message from the deceased who was a driver at the Western North Regional Coordinating Council, the wife was filled with fear and decided to inform the leaders of the community.

With the help of Emmanuel Adu Amankrah who is the Assemblyman for Nsawora electoral area, a search was conducted with the help of police and residents to locate the deceased.

Unfortunately, all efforts proved futile, leaving the wife and her family in constant fear.

Three days later, the body of Philip Asante has been found in the river Tano.

Due to the bad state of the body, the family has opted for immediate burial.

The suspected suicide has left the widow and her children in a state of mourning.