NDA CEO Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, two deputies charged with conspiracy to influence procurement processes

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman will be facing The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in court on January 31.

The OSP has dragged Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman to court for conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman will face court later this month together with his deputies Mr. Stephen Yir-eru Engmen and Mr. Patrick Seidu, as well as the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited, Mr. Andrew Kuundaari.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, Mr. Stephen Yir-eru Engmen, Mr. Patrick Seidu - the Chief Executive, the Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), the Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration), respectively, of Northern Development Authority and the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited, Mr. Andrew Kuundaari for conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

“Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, Mr. Patrick Seidu and Mr. Andrew Kuundaari have been charged with a further count each of directly or indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract, while Mr. Stephen Yir-eru Engmen has been charged with a further two (2) counts of the same offence," a release from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said on Tuesday, January 4.

According to the release, the four persons will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Tamale on Tuesday, January 31.