Don’t deceive yourselves that Mahama will magically solve the mess Akufo-Addo has created in six years – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that John Dramani Mahama will need time to turn things around in Ghana when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power in 2025.

He argues that the former President will not be able to magically solve the mess created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government in his two terms.

“The mess Akufo-Addo has created in six years, the IMF says unless we have stringent measures for 10 years, so nobody should deceive themselves that President Mahama in 2025 is going to magically change the situation,” Sam George said during an engagement on Prime Morning on Monday, January 23.

Addressing the cedi’s fast depreciation after its gains in December before the Christmas festivities, the MP for Ningo Prampram stressed that he is not surprised.

In a rather strange comparison, the lawmaker likened the situation of the local currency to a male limp that was given viagra to enhance its performance.

“I went on Facebook and said we must be careful because what they had done to the cedi was like a limp male organ that had been given Viagra, it will get erect, it will show strength but when the effect of the Viagra wears out, it will come back to its original state, limp,” Sam George argued.

The vocal MP added, “When artificially they did whatever they did during the Christmas and the President went to run his mouth up north, the dollar had dropped to about GH₵8 – 8.5 but its GH₵13 now and it’s still rising.”