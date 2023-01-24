Irregularities on Covid-19 expenditure in Auditor-General’s Report not surprising – Minority

The Minority’s spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has stressed that his outfit has not been moved by the damning findings in the Auditor-General’s Report on Ghana’s Covid-19 expenditure.

According to him, the Minority is not surprised because it has known all this while that funds for Covid-19 were not expended properly.

Speaking to Starr FM, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament said, “Nothing in this report is surprising, I think that there’s more to it than we are hearing or seeing at the moment. For me, it doesn’t come as a surprise at all.”

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh added, “Let people get this clear, it is not as though the Auditor-General set out himself to uncover certain rot or to audit COVID expenditure. This is something we on the Minority side have fought for all this while. If you’ll recall there was a point in time when the Deputy Speaker was presiding and a motion in that regard was thrown out.”

He further indicated that following the release of the Auditor-General’s report, the Minority will not sit aloof but will continue to push to do their part to contribute to national development.

“We on the Minority side have control over what we can do to contribute to the development of this country. I can assure you on that note that we’ll do our best, very soon, the five-member bi-partisan committee will start sitting in public. We are inviting memoranda and we’ll do what we think must be done as a Parliament,” Kwabena Mintah Akandoh disclosed.

In the Auditor-General’s Report on Ghana’s Covid-19 expenditure, the country lost over GHS1 billion through various irregularities including unapproved and illegal payment of allowances.