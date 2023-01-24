Delivery of quality education remains a challenge – EduWatch

The Africa Education Watch (EduWatch) has implored government to step up in its efforts to improve the delivery of quality education.

On the occasion of the International Day of Ghana, EduWatch has bemoaned how access to education remains a challenge.

In a statement issued to mark the International Day of Education, EduWatch said there are still 1 million children in Ghana who are out of school.

“While Ghana has since made significant strides over the years to promote access to education for many children, there still remain 1 million children out of school – approximately 9% of children aged 4 -16. Quality in the delivery of education remains a challenge, as about 87% of children aged 10 could not read and understand age-appropriate sentences by 2018,” parts of a statement issued by Eduwatch said on Tuesday.

Five years ago, the United Nations proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education, to acknowledge and celebrate the role of education as a tool for peace and development.

This year’s celebration marks the mid-point of the journey to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Ghana, like many countries, has committed to ensuring all children of basic school-going age, enroll and complete the full course of basic education with relevant learning outcomes by 2030.

While Ghana is doing so much through various government interventions, there is still more to be done especially in the area of infrastructure to deal with the many problems in several schools.