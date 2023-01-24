Slay queen allegedly kills her baby after giving him tramadol for deep sleep to go clubbing

The internet has been buzzing following the shocking news of how a six-month-old baby sadly died.

A Nigerian mother of the baby, who reports say is a slay queen with name placed on ice, allegedly drugged her son with tramadol to make him fall asleep and locked the door to go clubbing.

According to a Nigerian Facebook user, Ubong Sabbath, who broke the news via the social media app, the mother partied all night and returned home to meet her baby’s lifeless body.

The news has gotten many who live in Likomba, Tiko, in the West African country as well as internet users bashing the lady for such an "evil act."

They are also advising young ladies to protect themselves or abstain from sex if they are not mentally, physically and emotionally ready to cater for a child.

The report also revealed that the lady is currently in police grips for further investigations.

Read the eyewitness account below;

This lady you see here committed an abomination last night in Likomba, Tiko. Despite having a newborn baby of few months old in hand, she wanted to go clubbing with friends.

The innocent child was the only thing standing in her way as she couldn't take him to the club. So what did this girl do?

She decided to give him tramadol so he can fall deep asleep. This way she can go party with her friends."

She gave her the tramadol and locked the baby inside the house. She returned home this morning only to find out the baby died as a result of the hard drug she gave him

Likomba inhabitants descended on her and got her well beaten. Forces of law and order intervened and as of now the girl is under detention. The baby has been buried.